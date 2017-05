05-19-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - 11th Circuit Weighs In On Copyright Registration Requirement

ATLANTA - In a May 18 ruling, the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals concluded that copyright registration occurs when the Register of Copyrights registers a work, and not merely when an application for a registration is filed (Fourth Estate Public Benefit Corporation v. Wall-Street.com LLC, No. 16-13726, 11th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 8766).