05-19-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Appellee Tells Federal Circuit: Patents Properly Confirmed As Obvious

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Final written decisions by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that rejected assertions by Medtronic Inc. that two patents directed to methods and systems for ameliorating aberrant spinal column deviations are unpatentable should stand, an inventor told the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on May 16 (Medtronic Inc. v. Mark A. Barry, Nos. 17-1169, Fed. Cir.).