Mealey's IP/Tech - Google Prevails Before Board In Consolidated Inter Partes Review

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on May 17 issued a final written decision declaring seven claims of a data optimization patent unpatentable as obvious (Google Inc. v. Vedanti Systems Ltd., No. 2016-00212, PTAB).