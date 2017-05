05-19-2017 | 17:00 PM

Mealey's IP/Tech - Patent Board Rejects Claims Of Content Streaming Patent

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Claims 1-20 of a proposed patented method for quick content channel discovery, streaming content and switching from one content stream to another with minimal latency were rejected May 18 by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (Ex parte Mika Kuulusa, No. 2016-007047, PTAB).