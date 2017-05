05-19-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Professional Liability Insurer Owes Defense To 2 Of 3 Au Pair Placement Agencies

DENVER - A Colorado federal judge on May 17 found that a professional liability insurer has a duty to defend two out of three insureds against underlying claims that they operated as a cartel and colluded to fix standard au pair wages (Colony Insurance Co. v. Expert Group International Inc., et al., No.15-02499, D. Colo., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 75073).