Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Artist's Wife's Testimony Excluded As Unreliable In Copyright Infringement Case

ATLANTA - A restaurant owner was awarded summary judgment in Georgia federal court on May 18 on an artist's copyright infringement claims over a drawing he did of the restaurant, with the artist also losing his bid to have his wife testify as an expert witness (Floyd Anthony Fey v. Panacea Management Group LLC, et al., No. 1:16-cv-2851, N.D. Ga., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 75637).