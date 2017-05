05-19-2017 | 17:30 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge: Pension Fund Cured Scienter Pleading Deficiency Against Company, CEO

SAN FRANCISCO - In granting in part and denying in part a motion to dismiss, a federal judge in California on May 17 held that a pension fund has cured its pleading deficiencies and properly shown that a semiconductor producer and its CEO acted with the requisite scienter in misrepresenting the company's key business metrics as required under federal securities laws (Daniel Luna v. Marvell Technology Group Ltd., et al., No. 15-5447, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 75262).