Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Split 3rd Circuit Upholds Denial Of Arbitration Of Overtime Claims

PHILADELPHIA - Two wage claims brought by a proposed class of nursing assistants don't depend on disputed interpretations of provisions in their collective bargaining agreement (CBA), a split Third Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled May 18, upholding a denial of arbitration (Tymeco Jones, et al. v. John Does 1-10, et al., No. 16-1101, 3rd Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 8695).