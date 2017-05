05-19-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Court Finds Work Testimony, Presence Of Asbestos Establishes Exposure

TRENTON, N.J. - Evidence that a man worked with asbestos and that Union Carbide Corp. supplied more than 40,000 pounds of the mineral to the facility at which he worked are enough to establish exposure, even without a direct link, a New Jersey appeals court held in reversing judgment May 17 (Thomasina Fowler, et al. v. Akzo Nobel Chemicals Inc., et al., No. A-2300-15T4, N.J. Super., App. Div.).