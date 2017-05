05-19-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Finds Jurisdiction Lacking In Asbestos Case Against German Auto Maker

MIAMI - A German automaker's contacts with Florida are insufficient grounds on which to exercise jurisdiction over the company, a Florida appeals court held May 17 (Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft d/b/a Volkswagen AG v. Carol Jones, et al., No. 2D15-5716, Fla. App., 2nd Dist.).