05-23-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Class' New York State Wage Claims Are Transferred To California Federal Court

NEW YORK - A New York federal judge on May 18 denied a motion to dismiss and granted a motion to transfer New York state overtime claims filed by pet store assistant managers to a California federal court where another case is pending alleging overtime claims under federal law (Deserie Michel, et al. v. Petco Animal Supplies Stores, Inc., et al., No. 16-1838, E.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 75892).