05-23-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Frozen Foods Company Will Pay $4.5 Million To Settle Class Wage Claims

FRESNO, Calif. - A California federal judge on May 19 granted final approval of a $4.5 million settlement to be paid by a food production company to end current and former employees' claims that they were denied pay for certain activities, including donning and doffing (Luis Aguilar, et al. v. Wawona Frozen Foods, et al., No. 15-93, E.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 76751).