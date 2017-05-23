05-23-2017 | 16:45 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge: Defendants' Alleged Misrepresentations Not Actionable In Securities Suit

NEWARK, N.J. - Lead plaintiffs in a securities class action lawsuit against a pharmaceutical company and its CEO have failed to plead any material misstatements or omissions in arguing that the defendants misrepresented that the company's new drug was expected to gain U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in violation of federal securities laws, a federal judge in New Jersey ruled May 19 in granting the defendants' motion to dismiss (Blake Bauer v. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc., et al., No. 16-3091, D. N.J., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 76247).