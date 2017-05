05-23-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Mississippi Supreme Court Reverses $14M Silicosis Verdict As Time-Barred

JACKSON, Miss. - A man's chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) diagnosis started the clock on the statute of limitations and bars his silicosis claim against a respirator manufacturer, a divided Mississippi Supreme Court held May 18 in reversing a $14 million verdict (American Optical Corp. v. Estate of Robert Lee Rankin Sr., et al., No. 2015-CA-0166-SCT, Miss. Sup., 2017 Miss. LEXIS 190).