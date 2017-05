05-24-2017 | 16:45 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - California Federal Judge Sides With Plaintiff In Trademark Case

LOS ANGELES - A dispute between competing car clubs over the "Stylistics" trademark was resolved in favor of a plaintiff on May 23, when a California federal judge awarded summary judgment (Gilbert Lerma Jr. v. Ernie Armijo, et al., No. 15-9953, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 77575).