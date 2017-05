05-24-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Panel Reverses, Says Tenants In Lead-Paint Case May Compel Discovery From Landlord

NEW YORK - An appeals panel in New York on May 23 reversed a lower court's ruling and concluded that tenants who sued their landlord alleging injuries from exposure to lead-based paint had made a valid request to compel discovery pertaining to potential lead violations in the entire building where their apartment was located (Z.D., by her mother and natural guardian Zaimah A. v. MP Management LLC, No. 3436N, 26043/14, N.Y. Sup., App. Div., 1st Dept.; 2017 N.Y. App. Div. LEXIS 3989).