05-24-2017 | 16:45 PM

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Birth Defects Claims Against Drugmaker Doomed By Insufficient Expert Opinions

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Two medical experts lack the qualifications and reliable methodology to opine that a mother's use of an anti-epileptic drug linked to birth defects caused her son's severe birth defects, so summary judgment for the drugmaker is warranted on the mother's failure-to-warn claims, a New York federal magistrate judge held May 22 (N.K., an infant, by his mother and natural guardian, Tanja Bruestle-Kumra v. Abbott Laboratories, No. 14-cv-4875, E.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 77461).