05-24-2017 | 16:45 PM

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Judge Finds Joinder Of Asbestos-Product Supplier Proper, Remands

NEW ORLEANS - A man's claims that his employer used products originally supplied by a defendant and that his work in two facilities could have put him in contact with other asbestos-containing products from the supplier create enough of a case to overcome claims that the defendant was improperly joined to defeat complete diversity, a federal judge in Louisiana held in remanding a case on May 22 (Ronald Smith v. Georgia-Pacific LLC, et al., No. 17-4698, E.D. La., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 77044).