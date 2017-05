05-25-2017 | 17:15 PM

Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Coach Will Pay $1.75M To Settle Meal Break, Rest Period Claims

SAN FRANCISCO - A California federal judge on May 22 granted final approval of a $1.75 million settlement to be paid by Coach Inc. and Coach Services Inc. (collectively, Coach) to end multiple class wage-and-hour claims, including one brought under California's unfair competition law (UCL) (Mary Lou Ayala, et al. v. Coach, Inc., et al., No. 14-2031, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 77652).