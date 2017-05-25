05-25-2017 | 17:15 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Substantially Denies Motion To Dismiss In IPO Stock Drop Suit

NEW YORK - A pension fund has properly pleaded a majority of its federal securities law claims alleging that a company, certain of its officers and directors and the underwriters of its initial public offering (IPO) concealed from investors that the company was expected to see a tax increase that would substantially affect revenue, a federal judge in New York ruled May 23 in granting in part and denying in part the defendants' motion to dismiss (Yi Xiang, et al. v. Inovalon Holdings Inc., et al., No. 16-4923, S.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 78207).