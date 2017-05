05-25-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - 5th Company Secures Jurisdiction Dismissal In Asbestos Action

SEATTLE - A couple alleging asbestos exposures in Canada lacks specific or general jurisdiction for a suit in Washington state against a defunct automobile parts seller, a federal judge held May 23 (Matthew Hodjera and Sylvia Hodjera v. BASF Catalysts LLC, et al., No. 17-48, W.D. Wash.).