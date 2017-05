05-25-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Securities/D&O Liability - Judge Dismisses Securities Claims Related To Allegedly Fraudulent Club Investment

SAN DIEGO - A California federal judge on May 22 dismissed an investor's claims for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) and securities laws, finding that he failed to show that he was fraudulently induced into investing in the development of a nightclub (Matthias Mueller v. San Diego Entertainment Partners LLC, et al., No. 16cv2997, S.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 77643).