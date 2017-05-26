05-26-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Judge Refuses To Dismiss Insurers' Class Claims For Damages After Subrogation

LOS ANGELES - A California federal judge on May 24 denied a motion filed by the makers of a defective dehumidifier that caused fires to dismiss class action claims for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) and negligence and other claims and ordered them to show cause as to why they should not be sanctioned for misrepresenting the law as it pertains to insurer's rights to subrogate the rights of insureds (Homesite Insurance Company of the Midwest, et al. v. Gree USA Inc., et al., No. 2:16-cv-06769, C.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 79809).