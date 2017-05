05-26-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Disability Claimant's Suit Stayed To Allow Claimant To Attempt To Enforce Subpoena

LEXINGTON, Ky. - A Kentucky federal judge on May 23 granted a disability claimant's motion to stay to allow the claimant additional time to enforce a subpoena in Massachusetts federal court against a Massachusetts-based company whose services were used by a disability insurer during the handling of the insured's benefits claim (Susan Card v. Principal Life Insurance Co., No. 15-139, E.D. Ky., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 77819).