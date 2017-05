05-26-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - District Court Correctly Found Sewage Is Not A Pollutant, Appellee Tells 11th Circuit

ATLANTA - An Alabama federal judge correctly determined that a policy's total pollution exclusion cannot be asserted as a bar to coverage for two underlying lawsuits alleging injuries from sewage exposure because the interpretation is consistent with Alabama law, an appellee argues in a May 25 brief filed in the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals (Evanston Insurance Co. v. J&J Cable Construction LLC, et al., No. 17-11188, 11th Cir.).