05-26-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge: Contractor's Misrepresentations Warrant Voiding Policy

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. - A federal judge in New York on May 24 entered summary judgment in favor of Scottsdale Insurance Co., finding that misrepresentations made by a carpentry contractor on its policy application were material (Scottsdale Insurance Company v. Pine Construction Corp., No. 15-cv-4764, E.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 80475).