05-26-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Parties Hold Settlement Conference In New York Federal Reinsurance Case

UTICA, N.Y. - Fireman's Fund Insurance Co. (FFIC) and Utica Mutual Insurance Co. on May 23 held a settlement conference in their reinsurance dispute concerning an underlying $325 million settlement of asbestos claims asserted against an insured (Utica Mutual Insurance Company v. Fireman's Fund Insurance Company, No. 09-cv-00853, N.D. N.Y.).