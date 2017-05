05-26-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Woman Loses Bid For Habeas Relief Based On Fire Expert's Arson Finding

DETROIT - A Michigan federal judge on May 25 upheld the conviction of a woman for setting fire to her house to collect insurance money after rejecting her challenge to an expert's opinion that the fire was caused by arson (Audrey Pruitt v. Anthony Stewart, No. 2:15-cv-10812, E.D. Mich., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 80162).