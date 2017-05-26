05-26-2017 | 17:15 PM

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 9th Circuit: Claims Subject To American Pipe Tolling In Securities Class Action

LOS ANGELES - A federal district court erred in holding that claims in a securities class action lawsuit against a Chinese agricultural products manufacturer and certain of its officers and directors were time-barred because the statute of limitations was tolled pursuant to Supreme Court precedent in American Pipe & Construction Co. v. Utah and Crown, Cork & Seal Co. v. Parker, a Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled May 24 in reversing and remanding (Michael H. Resh, et al. v. China Agritech Inc., et al., No. 15-55432, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 9029).