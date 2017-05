05-26-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Alabama Federal Judge Denies Motion To Enjoin New Jersey TCPA Copycat Case

MOBILE, Ala. - An Alabama federal judge on May 23 denied without prejudice a motion by a the lead plaintiff in a Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) class suit to enjoin a copycat class action filed in the New Jersey federal court because a motion to dismiss, stay or transfer is currently pending in New Jersey (Family Medicine Pharmacy, LLC v. Impax Laboratories, Inc., No. 17-0053, S.D. Ala., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 77797).