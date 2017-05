05-26-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Magistrate Judge Allows In Part Documents On Asbestos Losses In Reinsurance Dispute

BOSTON - Granting in part a reinsurer's request for documents relating to an insurer's allocation of an insured's asbestos losses to its reinsurers, a Massachusetts federal magistrate judge on May 26 ordered the insurer to produce facultative certificates for a few similarly situated reinsurers (Lamorak Insurance Co. v. Everest Reinsurance Co., No. 15-cv-13425, D. Mass.).