05-26-2017 | 17:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Judge Orders Briefing On Dismissal, Jurisdiction In Asbestos Case

SEATTLE - A couple must file supplemental briefs explaining why dismissal of a complete diversity defeating defendant is possible and providing a better explanation of a second defendant's corporate structure, a federal judge overseeing an asbestos action in Washington state held May 24 (Patrick Jack, et al. v. Asbestos Corporation LTD., et al., No. 17-537, W.D. Wash., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 79813).