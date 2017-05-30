05-30-2017 | 17:00 PM

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - $51.15M Condo-Hotel Sales Disclosure Settlement Is Preliminarily Approved

SAN DIEGO - A California federal judge on May 24 granted preliminary approval of a $51,150,000 settlement to be paid the developers of a condominium-hotel project in San Diego for allegedly failing to disclose the buyers' right to rescind their purchase contracts in violation of the Interstate Land Sales Full Disclosure Act (ILSA), California's Subdivided Lands Act (SLA) and California's unfair competition Law (UCL) (Dean Beaver, et al. v. Tarsadia Hotels, a California Corporation, et al., No. 11-1842, S.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 80648).