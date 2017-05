05-30-2017 | 17:00 PM

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Justice Allows Deposition Into Italian Asbestos Products' Presence In New York

NEW YORK - Asbestos plaintiffs are entitled to discovery into how an Italian company's products ended up in a New York factory, the justice overseeing New York asbestos litigation held in an opinion posted May 25 (In re: New York City Asbestos Litigation David Cerutti and Steven Cerutti, et al. v. A.O. Smith Water Products Co., et al., No. 190009/2016, N.Y. Sup., New York Co.).