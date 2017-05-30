05-30-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - U.S. High Court: No Personal Jurisdiction For BNSF In Montana Injury Suits

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Supreme Court on May 30 reversed a Montana Supreme Court ruling and held that BNSF Railway Co., under the Federal Employers' Liability Act (FELA), is not subject to general personal jurisdiction in Montana - a state where it is not headquartered or incorporated - when it comes to injury claims that are unrelated to activity occurring in that state (BNSF Railway Company v. Kelli Tyrrell, as Special Administrator for the Estate of Brent T. Tyrrell, et al., No. 16-405, U.S. Sup.).