05-30-2017 | 17:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - 6th Circuit: Toxicology Expert Properly Excluded For Lack Of Reliability

CINCINNATI - An Ohio federal court properly excluded expert testimony that people living near a steel mill "will suffer harm to their health" due to elevated levels of manganese on their properties because the expert failed to provide "any actual proof" to support his opinion, the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals held May 25 (Michael Abrams, et al. v. Nucor Steel Marion, Inc., No. 15-4422, 6th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 9323).