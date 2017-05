05-31-2017 | 16:15 PM

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Calif. Federal Judge Dismisses NFL Cheerleaders' Sherman, Cartwright Acts Claims

SAN FRANCISCO - A California federal judge on May 25 granted a motion to dismiss, with leave to amend, Sherman Act and Cartwright Act claims brought by a National Football League (NFL) cheerleader on behalf of a class of cheerleaders who, she alleged, have suffered from suppressed wages (Kelsey K., et al. v. NFL Enterprises, LLC, et al., No. 17-496, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 81503).