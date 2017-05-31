05-31-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - D.C. Circuit Court Says EPA Correctly Withheld Records Obtained From Power Plants

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A panel of the District of Columbia Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on May 30 ruled that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency properly withheld production of financial records obtained from a number of power plants in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request from three environmental groups, finding that Exemption 4 of the FOIA supersedes a provision of the Clean Water Act (CWA) that would allow disclosure of the information (Environmental Integrity Project, et al. v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, No. 16-5109, D.C. Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 9332).