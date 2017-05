05-31-2017 | 16:15 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Xarelto MDL Judge Says Janssen Witness Must Testify By Remote, Live Transmission

NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana federal judge overseeing the Xarelto multidistrict litigation on May 26 again denied a defense motion to quash a subpoena to have a company witness in New Jersey give live testimony at an upcoming New Orleans bellwether trial via remote transmission (In Re: Xarelto [Rivaroxaban] Products Liability Litigation, MDL Docket No. 2592, Joseph Orr Jr. v. Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., et al., No. 15-3708, E.D. Pa., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 81047).