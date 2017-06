06-02-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - 2nd Circuit Finds Banks Have Standing To Enforce Mortgages

NEW YORK - The Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on May 31 affirmed a district court's decision that several banks had standing to enforce individual notes and mortgages under New York law, rejecting a bankruptcy trustee's appeal of a district court's summary judgment ruling in favor of the banks (Michael H. Arnold, as Chapter 11 Trustee v. First Citizens National Bank, et al., No. 16-4012, 2nd Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 9499).