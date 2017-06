06-02-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Judge Finds No Support For TILA Or HOEPA Claims Against U.S. Bank

TOPEKA, Kan. - After borrowers, who alleged that they were subject to predatory lending practices, failed to assert facts to support their claims against a bank, a Kansas federal judge on May 31 granted the bank's motion to dismiss the case (Everett Bigler, et al. v. U.S. Bank Trust, No. 16-cv-4194, D. Kan., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 82778).