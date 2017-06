06-02-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - FDIC, Insolvent Insurer Seek Joint Dismissal Of Negligence Dispute

LOS ANGELES - Following an appeal that saw a reversal of summary judgment on negligence claims, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., as receiver for a failed bank, and an insolvent insurer on May 30 submitted to a California federal court a joint stipulation asking for dismissal of a dispute over directors and officers liability coverage (Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., as receiver for Security Pacific Bank v. BancInsure Inc., No. 12-9882, C.D. Calif.).