06-02-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Dismisses Insolvent Insurers' Breach Claims In Mortgage Reinsurance Suit

CHICAGO - An Illinois federal judge on June 1 dismissed breach of contract and breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing claims brought by the rehabilitator of two insolvent insurers against a mortgage insurance reinsurer and a bank (People of the State of Illinois, ex rel., Anne Melissa Dowling, Acting Director of Insurance of the State of Illinois, as Rehabilitator for Triad Guaranty Insurance Corporation and Triad Guaranty Assurance Corp. v. AAMBG Reinsurance Inc., No. 16-cv-07477, N.D. Ill., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 84231).