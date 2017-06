06-02-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Enters Judgment For Nautilus Insurance, Finds No Duty To Defend

CHICAGO - An Illinois federal judge on June 1 granted summary judgment and entered a default ruling in favor of an insurer, finding that it had no obligation to indemnify a construction company in an underlying lawsuit because it never received reasonable notice of the case or any claim under the terms of a general liability policy (Nautilus Insurance Co. v. JLL Construction Services, Inc., No. 15-cv-09297, N.D. Ill., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 83736).