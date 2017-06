06-02-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Louisiana Panel Affirms Venue Was Improper For Suit Against Parish Government

GRETNA, La. - A Louisiana appeals panel on May 31 affirmed a lower court's ruling that the venue was improper for plaintiffs' defamation lawsuit against the St. Bernard Parish government, four of its councilmen and its directors and officers liability insurer (Richard Perniciaro, et al. v. Guy McInnis, et al., No. 16-CA-740, La. App., 5th Cir., 2017 La. App. LEXIS 1015).