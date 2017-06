06-02-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Board Erred In Prior Conception Analysis, Federal Circuit Rules

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A determination by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that various claims of a challenged wireless hotspot patent are invalid was remanded May 31 by the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, which found that the board improperly rejected a patent owner's assertion of prior conception (Intellectual Ventures II LLC v. Motorola Mobility LLC, No. 16-1361, Fed. Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 9506).