06-02-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's IP/Tech - Twitter Tells 9th Circuit Terror Victims' Families' Suit Was Properly Dismissed

SAN FRANCISCO - In a May 31 brief, Twitter Inc. asks the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to affirm dismissal of a lawsuit brought against it by family members of two terror victims under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), citing the plaintiffs' failure to establish liability for a terrorist's actions, as well as the safe harbor provision of the Communications Decency Act (CDA) (Tamara Fields, et al. v. Twitter Inc., No. 16-17165, 9th Cir.).