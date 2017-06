06-02-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - 5th Circuit Panel: Beneficiary Must Reimburse Plan After Third-Party Recovery

NEW ORLEANS - A Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel on May 30 affirmed that a beneficiary of an Employee Retirement Income Security Act plan was required to reimburse the plan for payments it made for her medical expenses in the event she received a third-party recovery, saying the summary plan description (SPD) contains a valid reimbursement provision (Donna Rhea v. Alan Ritchey Inc. Welfare Benefit Plan, et al., No. 16-41032, 5th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 9482).