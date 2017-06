06-02-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - 5th Circuit Reverses Ruling That Drilling-Fluid Specialists Are Exempt Workers

NEW ORLEANS - The Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on May 30 reversed a trial court's ruling that drilling-fluid specialists were exempt from receiving overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act's (FLSA) administrative exemption and remanded for further proceedings, finding that the employer failed to establish "its affirmative defense beyond peradventure" (Matthew Dewan, et al. v. M-I, L.L.C., doing business as M-I SWACO, No. 16-20182, 5th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 9395).