06-02-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Securities/D&O Liability - Investors Failed To Plead Elements Of Securities Law Claims, Defendants Say

NEW YORK - Lead plaintiffs in a securities class action lawsuit against a drug maker and certain of its current and former executive officers have failed to plead their federal securities law claims against the defendants because they have failed to plead any material misrepresentation, scienter or loss causation, the defendants argue in a May 30 motion to dismiss filed in New York federal court (In re Mylan N.V. Securities Litigation, No. 16-7926, S.D. N.Y.).